Fischer (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Friday's game versus the Blues, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
If Fischer's able to go, he'll likely slot into a bottom-six role against St. Louis. The 23-year-old winger's gone scoreless through eight games this campaign.
