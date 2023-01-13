Fischer notched a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Fischer set up a Dylan Guenther tally in the second period to get the Coyotes on the board. With a goal and an assist over his last two games, Fischer has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the third time this season. The 25-year-old forward is up to 15 points (two on the power play), 66 shots on net, 75 hits, 24 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 41 outings, mainly in a third-line role.