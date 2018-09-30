Fischer opened the scoring for the Coyotes in Saturday's 4-1 road win over the Canucks to finish the preseason.

Fischer's projected for a third-line role behind 2018 Calder Trophy finalist Clayton Keller and newcomer Michael Grabner on the right wing. As long as he's in the bottom six, it might be tough for Fischer to average more than two minutes of ice time on the power play as he did last year (2:10), but then again, Alex Galchenyuk is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, so Fischer could seize early opportunities to shine with the man advantage on the heels of a 2017-18 output comprised of 15 goals, 18 assists and eight power-play points over 79 games.