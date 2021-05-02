Fischer scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Fischer sparked the Coyotes' comeback effort with his third-period tally. The 24-year-old winger now has three goals, five assists, 45 shots on net and 136 hits in 48 contests. He saw top-six usage Saturday, but Fischer is better utilized in a checking-line role given his prodigious hit total.