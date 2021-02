Fischer managed an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Fischer had the lone helper on linemate Dryden Hunt's third-period go-ahead goal. The 23-year-old Fischer had been held off the scoresheet through his first nine games this season. He's officially off the schneid, but he's up to 39 hits with a minus-3 rating through 10 outings in a fourth-line role.