Fischer is in the midst of a 17-game point drought.
Fischer has been a fixture on the Coyotes' fourth line this season, but he hasn't generated much in the way of offense. The 23-year-old has just a single assist to go with 88 hits, 22 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 27 contests.
