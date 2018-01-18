Fischer's competitive drive and willingness to battle in the tough areas of the ice have impressed head coach Rick Tocchet. "He's grasping the importance of holding onto pucks, going to the net, being a net-front presence, being a better wall guy. There's not a lot of guys like that in the league that can also skate," Tocchet noted, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The rookie has recorded five goals through his past 11 contests, and his 12 tallies on the season rank second among all Coyotes. Obviously, he's far from being a universal fantasy asset, and Fischer's 1.72 points per 60 minutes is hardly an encouraging mark. However, he's clearly caught Tocchet's eye, so his long-term value in keeper/dynasty settings could climb in the second half of the season.