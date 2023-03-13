Fischer (lower body) is considered day-to-day and could still suit up versus the Flames on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Before missing Saturday's matchup with Minnesota, Fischer garnered one goal, two assists and five shots in his previous four contests. If the 25-year-old winger does play, he could offer decent fantasy value given his offensive upside. If he notches just six more points, Fischer will reach the 30-point mark for the first time since 2017-18.