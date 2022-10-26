Fischer notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Fischer set up Jack McBain's third-period tally. The assist was Fischer's third point of the season, with the other two coming Oct. 17 in a win over the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old winger has added nine shots on net, nine hits, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating while filling a middle-six role. If he can get back to the scoring pace he showed in 2017-18 -- 15 goals, 33 points in 79 contests -- he could be a depth option in fantasy thanks to his strong physical play.