Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Lights lamp Sunday
Fischer potted a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.
Fischer's tally in the second period tied the game at two, and Vinnie Hinostroza scored 1:33 later to put the Coyotes ahead. Fischer has scored in consecutive games, giving him three goals and an assist in 24 appearances this season. The 22-year-old winger has added 52 hits and 39 shots on goal with a plus-7 rating.
