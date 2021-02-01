Fischer didn't participate in Monday's practice and is considered day-to-day, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

Fischer is considered questionable for Tuesday's road game against the Blues. We should have a better grasp on his availability when the Coyotes take the ice for morning skate. The 23-year-old has played every game this season, averaging 11:26 of ice time per contest and dishing out 31 hits.