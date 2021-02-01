Fischer didn't participate in Monday's practice and is considered day-to-day, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Fischer is considered questionable for Tuesday's road game against the Blues. We should have a better grasp on his availability when the Coyotes take the ice for morning skate. The 23-year-old has played every game this season, averaging 11:26 of ice time per contest and dishing out 31 hits.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Earns two-year deal•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Gets a bounce to break slump•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Struggling for opportunities•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Sparks comeback win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Pots first goal of season•