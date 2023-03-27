Fischer scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Fischer ended his seven-game point drought with the tally at 11:37 of the third period. The 25-year-old winger has had some solid stretches this season, but he's also had his share of slumps. For the season, he's at 12 goals, 25 points, 114 shots on net, 119 hits and a minus-8 rating through 72 outings.
