Fischer scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Fischer gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead late in the first period, but they couldn't maintain it. He snapped a four-game point drought, and he's scored three times over his last 10 outings. For the season, the 25-year-old winger is up to eight goals, six helpers, 66 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-1 rating through 40 contests. He's played mainly in a middle-six role.