Fischer (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus St. Louis, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Fischer is considered day-to-day, so there's a chance he'll only have to miss one contest with his undisclosed issue. The 23-year-old winger has gone scoreless through eight games this campaign.
