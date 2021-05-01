Fischer scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Christian Dvorak had an easy look for a goal, but instead passed to Fischer for the tally. The 24-year-old Fischer now has two goals, seven points, 43 shots on net and 130 hits through 47 appearances. He's also recorded a minus-11 rating in another frustrating season for the second-round pick from 2015.