Fischer recorded an assist and six hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Fischer extended his point streak to three games (two goals, one helper) with the secondary assist on Christian Dvorak's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Fischer has thrived in a second-line role lately. He's up to nine points, 46 shots on net, 142 hits and a minus-11 rating through 49 outings overall.
