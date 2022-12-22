Fischer scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fischer set up a Juuso Valimaki tally in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. This was Fischer's fourth multi-point effort of the year, and it snapped his six-game point drought. The winger has lacked consistency on offense in a middle-six role on a weak team. He's at six goals, six helpers, 47 shots on net, 52 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 31 contests.