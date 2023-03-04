Fischer (illness) will not suit up Friday against Carolina.
Fischer will miss his first game of the year Friday and Jean-Sebastian Dea will replace him in the lineup. The 25-year-old has 21 points in 61 games this season. He'll be considered questionable for Sunday's tilt with New Jersey.
