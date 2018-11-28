Fischer garnered an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 road win over the Wild.

The 'Yotes rallied back with three unanswered goals in the third period to steal a key road win over the cross-conference club, with Fischer contributing a secondary apple on Michael Grabner's tally. Despite the Coyotes trading Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini to the Blackhawks for Nick Schmaltz earlier in the week, Fischer only saw 11:57 of ice time in the most recent game. In the absence of sufficient ice time, we wouldn't recommend adding Arizona's second-round (32nd overall) pick from the 2015 draft unless you're in an extremely deep league.