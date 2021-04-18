Fischer notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Fischer set up Jakob Chychrun for a shot that Michael Bunting deflected in for the Coyotes' third goal of the game. The 24-year-old Fischer has struggled mightily in 2020-21. He has only five assists, 33 shots on net, 120 hits and a minus-9 rating through 41 appearances, which has seen him settle into a fourth-line role.