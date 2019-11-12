Fischer scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

The 22-year-old managed only one assist through the first 16 games, but he finally lit the lamp only 10 seconds into the second period, albeit barely -- Ilya Samsonov initially appeared to reach back and make the save, but the puck was ruled to have just gotten over the line. Fischer also added three shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger, but his role on the Coyotes' fourth line gives him little opportunity for consistent fantasy value.