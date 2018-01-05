Fischer scored the overtime-winning goal Thursday against Nashville. The final score was 3-2.

Other than an ugly minus-13 rating, the rookie has been making the most of a bleak situation in Arizona, as he's now up to 11 goals, 18 points and 80 shots on net. Fischer has averaged a smidgen over 15 minutes of ice time -- including 2:24 with the man advantage -- and is currently skating on the team's second line with Max Domi and Clayton Keller, which is a nice fantasy setup.