Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Pots overtime winner
Fischer scored the overtime-winning goal Thursday against Nashville. The final score was 3-2.
Other than an ugly minus-13 rating, the rookie has been making the most of a bleak situation in Arizona, as he's now up to 11 goals, 18 points and 80 shots on net. Fischer has averaged a smidgen over 15 minutes of ice time -- including 2:24 with the man advantage -- and is currently skating on the team's second line with Max Domi and Clayton Keller, which is a nice fantasy setup.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Collects two assists Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Scores overtime winner•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Records first career multi-point showing•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Scores in loss to Caps•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Takes minus-2 rating in loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Power-play goal in opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...