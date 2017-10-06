Play

Fischer potted a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Fischer's first career power-play point gave his team a 4-1 lead, but it was all Anaheim from there. With four goals in his first eight NHL games, the 20-year-old winger has already shown he's got what it takes to compete at the highest level.

