Fischer scored his second goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old grinder gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead in the first period, but it was the offense the team could muster -- the third straight game in which Arizona has scored one goal or less. Fischer is up to three points through nine games as he looks to reach double-digit goals, or more than 11 points, for the first time since 2018-19.