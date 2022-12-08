Fischer notched two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.
Fischer is starting to find a groove -- he has two goals and two helpers in his last four outings. The 25-year-old set up Jack McBain and Shayne Gostisbehere for goals in this contest. Fischer has five goals, five assists, 40 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-3 rating in 24 contests, playing mainly in a middle-six role. His depth scoring and physicality could be worth a look in deep fantasy formats.
