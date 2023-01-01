Fischer netted a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Fischer gave the Coyotes a quick 2-0 lead at 6:46 of the first period. He's scored four of his seven goals this season in December, and he added three assists across 15 games for the month. The 25-year-old winger is up to 13 points, 57 shots, 58 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 35 contests. He's a solid middle-six option on the ice, but his production isn't strong enough to earn a spot on fantasy rosters in most formats.