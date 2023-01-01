Fischer netted a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.
Fischer gave the Coyotes a quick 2-0 lead at 6:46 of the first period. He's scored four of his seven goals this season in December, and he added three assists across 15 games for the month. The 25-year-old winger is up to 13 points, 57 shots, 58 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 35 contests. He's a solid middle-six option on the ice, but his production isn't strong enough to earn a spot on fantasy rosters in most formats.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: One of each in Wednesday's loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Provides pair of assists in loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Tallies again Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Scores shortie in loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Scores both goals in home opener•