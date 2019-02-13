Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Quiet in February
Fischer has just one assist in six games in February.
Playing in the Coyotes' bottom six, Fischer has had to make his mark on games in different ways. In the same six-game span, he has 17 hits, giving him 91 for the season in 56 games. He neither scores nor hits enough to make a significant fantasy impact.
