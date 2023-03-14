Fischer (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Calgary, Leah Merrall of PHNX Sports reports.
Fischer sat out Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota. He has accounted for 11 goals, 24 points, 104 shots on net and 111 hits in 65 games this season. Fischer could slot on the third line of the Coyotes against the Flames.
