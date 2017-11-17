Fischer collected a power-play goal, an assist and three shots during Thursday's 5-4 win over Montreal.

The 20-year-old winger is up to a respectable five goals and eight points through 19 games, and he projects to remain a semi-regular offensive contributor because of his power-play role. Fischer is averaging 2:04 of ice time per game with the man advantage and has three power-play goals. Still, he needs to be a more consistent scorer to warrant attention in the majority of seasonal settings.