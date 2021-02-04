Per Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan, Fischer (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday against St. Louis.

Fischer will miss a second straight game Thursday and the Coyotes have yet to release an expected timetable for his return. Either way, the 23-year-old winger has gone scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating through eight games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his availability. Another update on his status should surface whenever he's ready to rejoin the lineup.