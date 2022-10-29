Fischer scored two goals in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
Fischer's tallies were separated by 5:11 in the first period. The 25-year-old winger is up to three goals and two assists in seven contests this year, and he's earned two multi-point efforts. He's added 12 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 10 hits and four blocked shots while working mainly in a middle-six role.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Lends assist in win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Two points against Leafs•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Set for preseason action•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Inks one-year deal•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Done for season•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: May not return this season•