Fischer scored two goals in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Fischer's tallies were separated by 5:11 in the first period. The 25-year-old winger is up to three goals and two assists in seven contests this year, and he's earned two multi-point efforts. He's added 12 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 10 hits and four blocked shots while working mainly in a middle-six role.