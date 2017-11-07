Fischer scored on his only shot during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington.

The tally brings Fischer to four goals and an assist through 14 games, and he's also averaging just 13:47 of ice time (1:45 on the power play). Receiving minutes with the man advantage should enable the 20-year-old winger to continue chipping in offensively. However, he's probably at least a year or two away from being a reliable fantasy asset in most settings. Fischer does offer long-term potential in deep keeper/dynasty leagues, though.