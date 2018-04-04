Fischer scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Fischer had to breathe a sigh of relief after putting one past Calgary's Jon Gillies in Tuesday's victory, as it marked the 20-year-old winger's first goal in 31 contests. The 2015 second-round pick has enjoyed a solid rookie season, totaling 14 goals and 31 points in 77 contests. He'll look to take the next step in his development in 2018-19.