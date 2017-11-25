Fischer had an early assist and the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles in overtime.

Fischer has truly been feast or famine, as he's followed up each multi-goal game with three straight games where he failed to get on the score sheet. He's got to get this fixed quickly to make his owners happy. At present time, he is too inconsistent to trust.

