Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Scores overtime winner
Fischer had an early assist and the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles in overtime.
Fischer has truly been feast or famine, as he's followed up each multi-goal game with three straight games where he failed to get on the score sheet. He's got to get this fixed quickly to make his owners happy. At present time, he is too inconsistent to trust.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Records first career multi-point showing•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Scores in loss to Caps•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Takes minus-2 rating in loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Power-play goal in opener•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Sent down to minors•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Promoted to big club Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...