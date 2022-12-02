Fischer scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Fischer got loose and scored on a breakaway in the first period, only for Anze Kopitar to immediately answer on the same power play. The goal snapped a month-long point drought for Fischer, an 11-game stretch in which he had 18 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating. The heavy-hitting 25-year-old is up to four goals, three assists, 32 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-1 rating through 21 contests. The goal was his first career shorthanded point.