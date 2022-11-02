Fischer produced an assist, four PIM and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Fischer set up a Clayton Keller goal late in the third period. Over his last four games, Fischer has two goals and two assists. The 25-year-old winger is up to six points, 13 shots, 13 hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating in nine contests overall. He's looked solid in a middle-six role, though the offense itself is probably only good enough to be on the fringe of fantasy rosters in standard formats.