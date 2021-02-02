Fischer (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
This move is retroactive to Jan. 28, so he'll be eligible to return for Thursday's home game versus the Blues. Fischer went pointless through the first eight games of the year, adding 31 hits in the process. Tyler Pitlick or Dryden Hunt likely will fill in for Fischer in the bottom six.
