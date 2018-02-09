Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Sidelined with injury
Fischer (lower body) will be considered day-to-day, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Fischer was held out of Thursday's contest in Minnesota and this appears to be the reason. The 20-year-old rookie winger has 13 goals and 23 points for the Coyotes this season. He could be back as soon as Saturday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Contributes two points to stun Blues•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Impressing head coach•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Pots overtime winner•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Collects two assists Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Scores overtime winner•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Records first career multi-point showing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...