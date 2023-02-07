Fischer picked up an assist and four hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Fischer's 10th assist of the season came on a Jack McBain go-ahead goal in the third period. This was Fischer's third straight game with a helper, giving him a season-best point streak. The 25-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 10 helpers, 83 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-4 rating through 51 outings. He's on track to top the 20-point mark for just the second time in his career, but he's unlikely to help outside the deepest of fantasy formats.