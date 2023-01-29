Fischer produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Fischer has helpers in consecutive contests since he snapped a seven-game point drought. The winger has yet to get on the scoresheet in three straight outings, and he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break to extend his current run. The 25-year-old is up to eight tallies, nine helpers, 82 shots on net, 88 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 50 appearances.
