Fischer produced an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Fischer entered Saturday on a nine-game point drought that spanned all of January. He snapped the cold spell when he set up Andrew Ladd's first-period marker. Fischer remains more regarded for his toughness than his scoring -- he has seven points, 39 hits, 10 PIM and 36 shots on net through 32 contests this season. He's occasionally seen power-play time, but his bottom-six role at even strength on a bad team is not fantasy-friendly.