Fischer managed an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Fischer ended his 19-game point drought with a helper on Christian Dvorak's first-period goal. During the cold spell, Fischer went minus-10 with 21 shots on net and 53 hits. The 23-year-old forward has just two helpers, 25 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-11 rating in 30 contests, so fantasy managers can probably find their depth scoring elsewhere.