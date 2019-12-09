Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Sparks comeback win
Fischer scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.
Fischer got the Coyotes on the board 11 minutes into the first period with Chicago leading 2-0. The goal was his fifth of the season and his fourth in the last nine games. Fischer had scored only once in his first 22 games. He still sees limited minutes in a bottom-six role, but the production spike has been nice to see.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Pots first goal of season•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Not doing much•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Back with big club•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Fails to make roster•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Breaks 12-game slump•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.