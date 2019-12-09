Fischer scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.

Fischer got the Coyotes on the board 11 minutes into the first period with Chicago leading 2-0. The goal was his fifth of the season and his fourth in the last nine games. Fischer had scored only once in his first 22 games. He still sees limited minutes in a bottom-six role, but the production spike has been nice to see.