Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Struggling for opportunities
Fischer has served as a healthy scratch in three straight games.
Even when Fischer has been in the lineup this season, he's averaged a mere 11:23 of ice time. The winger has registered five goals and three helpers in 42 appearances and could be looking for a fresh start heading into the trade deadline.
