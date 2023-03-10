Fischer notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Fischer helped out on Brett Ritchie's first goal as a Coyote in the first period. The two could be working on developing chemistry on the third line. Fischer has three points over his last two games, and he's up to 11 goals, 13 helpers, 104 shots on net, 111 hits and a minus-6 rating through 64 outings overall.