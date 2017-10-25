Fischer received a minus-2 rating through just 10:03 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

After a promising AHL showing last year (20 goals and 47 points through 57 games), Fischer has a chance to stick with the Coyotes for the majority of 2017-18. Additionally, he owns the long-term upside to develop into a throwback power-forward type. However, with just two goals and a minus-5 rating through the first eight games of the campaign, he'll likely need to provide more offense to secure a meaningful spot in the lineup. As a result, he's off the fantasy radar in the majority of seasonal setups right now.