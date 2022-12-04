Fischer scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Fischer had all of one assist in 12 games in November. With two goals in as many outings in December, the 25-year-old winger appears to be coming out of his cold spell. He's up to five goals, three helpers, 34 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating through 22 contests this season while mainly playing in a middle-six role.