Fischer scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

The Coyotes were down 5-1 after 20 minutes, but Fischer's third-period marker tied the game. The 25-year-old has scored twice over his last three games. The winger has 10 goals, 10 helpers, 92 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-6 rating through 56 contests, primarily playing in a middle-six role.