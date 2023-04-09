Fischer scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Fischer has two goals and an assist over his last seven contests -- modest contributions from his middle-six role. The 25-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 27 points, 122 shots, 126 hits and a minus-8 rating through 78 outings in his best campaign since 2017-18.