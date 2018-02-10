Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Tentatively set to play Saturday
Fischer (lower body) will suit up for Saturday's game against the Flyers unless he experiences a "last-minute setback," Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Fischer's lower-body ailment is believed to be a minor issue, but pregame warmups will afford him the chance to confirm that he's good to go. This is the American winger's first full season at the highest level, and he's shown flashes of dominance on the way to 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 51 games. If those numbers don't seem impressive, think again -- he's done this on a youthful Coyotes team with the worst goal differential in the league at minus-63.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Sidelined with injury•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Contributes two points to stun Blues•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Impressing head coach•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Pots overtime winner•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Collects two assists Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Scores overtime winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...