Fischer (lower body) will suit up for Saturday's game against the Flyers unless he experiences a "last-minute setback," Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Fischer's lower-body ailment is believed to be a minor issue, but pregame warmups will afford him the chance to confirm that he's good to go. This is the American winger's first full season at the highest level, and he's shown flashes of dominance on the way to 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 51 games. If those numbers don't seem impressive, think again -- he's done this on a youthful Coyotes team with the worst goal differential in the league at minus-63.